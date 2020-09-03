BEVERLY HILLS—”DineLA Restaurant Week” is taking place from September 1 to 18, where people can enjoy premier dining including three-course meals at nearly 300 restaurants for reasonable prices.

DineLA Restaurant Week is held twice a year. This year, customers have choices of take-out and delivery in addition to normal dining.

No ticket is needed to participate in dineLA Restaurant Week, so people can simply make reservations on the dineLA site. Making reservations beforehand is recommended since a large number of people are expected to come, but walk-in is also welcome, said the website of dineLA.

In Beverly Hills neighborhood, 20 restaurants are participating in the event as of September 3. Canyon News interviewed American dinner Gourmando, which is offering a lunch menu for $25 and dinner menu for $45. One of the staff members said that they were struggling with their management due to the regulations under the pandemic, but gradually their customers are returning. There are not many differences about their operation in the event from the usual year, except that they do not change the menu every 2 weeks as they usually do. He said on Thursdays about 20 to 30 customers come, and on weekends 60 to 80, which makes them quite busy.

He added Gourmando has been participating in dineLA Restaurant Week for almost 7 straight years, since the restaurant was established. The staff member told Canyon News his recommendation from the menu: Gourmando Burger and branch which is served only on weekends.

Suns out, buns out 🍔🍔 Gourmando Burger pic.twitter.com/xh2jyrqvly — Gourmando (@GourmandoLA) October 1, 2019

Other restaurants include American diner Mercato at The Beverly Hilton, which offers lunch for $15 and is dine-in only; Sugarfish by Sushi Nozawa, which is currently operating only delivery and pickup, but is offering 16 pieces of sushi+sashimi and edamame for $35; and French restaurant Creme De La Crape, which has a lunch menu for $25.

Contact dineLA for further inquiries: info@dineLA.com