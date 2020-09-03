SANTA MONICA — To encourage fitness during the pandemic, the cycling studio SoulCycle introduced a new outdoor studio on the rooftop deck at their Santa Monica location.

The classes started in August and run through mid-October. The program includes rides led by well-known Los Angeles SoulCycle instructors.

It is open air and since it is close to the ocean, people can enjoy the ocean breeze to motivate their workout regime.

“Through SoulOutside, SoulCycle is continuing its commitment to the Soul community by taking its signature 45-minute indoor cycling class outside, seven days a week,” the company said in a statement.

The studio is adhering to all pandemic rules and making mask-wearing mandatory at all times throughout the class duration including while riding bikes. The rooftop has 40 bikes that are spread out six feet apart to enable social distancing.

Before entering the class, the riders go through a mandatory temperature check and are allowed to use headphones provided by management to relax and enjoy music while they work out.

SoulCycle offers packages for their classes which can be purchased online on their website or through their app. Individual class cost $30 each. Bookings for the coming week open each Monday at noon.

The company disinfects all equipments like bikes, weights and shoes frequently according to company website and their staff are required to wear masks and gloves at all times.

“Santa Monica Place and SoulCycle are committed to keeping the community, riders, staff, and instructors safe through heightened cleaning processes, social distancing practices, and face coverings,” the company said.

The business is located at 395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica, at Broadway and Third Street Promenade. SoulCycle’s outdoor classes are hosted on the rooftop deck on level 3.

More information at: SoulCycle at Santa Monica Place with SoulOutside.