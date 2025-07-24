BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on Wednesday, July 23 that the Beverly Hills Police Department recognized Motor Officer Guzman, who recently showcased his elite riding skills at the Fourth Annual Iron Horse Shoot Out held in Amarillo, Texas.

He competed against nearly 50 top riders from across the country, with Officer Guzman securing five 1st Place finishes, sweeping several of the event’s most prestigious categories.

Those victories included:

1st Place – Challenge Ride

1st Place – 4-Man Team Ride

1st Place – Metric Expert Division

1st Place – Overall Team

1st Place – All-Around Champion (Police Division)

Officer Guzman participated in 16 Motor Rodeos since March 2024 and already competed in seven competitions in 2025, consistently performing at the top level in one of the most competitive seasons to date.

The Police Department promotes officer readiness, precision riding, and critical handling skills that translate to real-world public safety on Beverly Hills roadways.