SANTA MONICA—Lt. Lewis Gilmour of the Santa Monica Police Department informed Canyon News via email that they are investigating a coordinated retail burglary.

The SMPD reported on July 18 at approximately 1:30 p.m., authorities received multiple calls reporting unknown trouble at The RealReal, located near the 200 block of 26th Street. Callers reported the sound of glass breaking at the retail establishment.

Officers arrived on the scene and determined that a group of suspects forcibly

shattered the store’s front glass door to gain entry. Once inside, the suspects

broke multiple display cases and removed a large quantity of high-end

merchandise before fleeing the scene.

Video confirms that over a dozen individuals participated in the burglary. Witnesses spotted several vehicles used in the getaway, all of which had their license plates removed.

The total loss is being assessed but is considered significant. The Police Department is coordinating with regional law enforcement partners to assess any potential links

to similar incidents in surrounding jurisdictions.

The Santa Monica Police is still investigating the case. Anyone with details on the burglary should contact Detective Kayondo at Lawrence.Kayondo@sanamonica.gov or the Watch Commander, available 24/7, at 310-458-8427.