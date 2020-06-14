BEVERLY HILLS─ Around 11 p.m. on Friday, June 12, the Beverly Hills Police Department deployed tear gas and sponge-tipped grenades against protesters.

The protest started around 10 p.m. near West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. A group of approximately 50 were walking down Santa Monica Boulevard. The organizer, identified as James Butler, intended to march down Santa Monica, through residential streets, and end at the Beverly Hills sign where music, poetry, and history lessons would be shared.

The BHPD restricted protesters who tried to turn on residential North Alpine Drive. An armored vehicle arrived, and stated through its speakers: “As a peace officer with the Beverly Hills Police Department, I hereby declare this to be an unlawful assembly and in the name of the people of the State of California, I command all those assembled…to immediately disperse.”

A sonic weapon device was used, the Long Range Acoustic Device, which can emit a warning tone higher than the human threshold of pain. Then, tear gas and sponge-tipped grenades were utilized. The BHPD maintained that the protesters were aggressing and assaulting officers. At least one protester pointed a laser in the eyes of officers, which is a crime in California. Others were throwing objects.

Protesters, however, criticized the police for shooting sporadically as they walked back toward Santa Monica Boulevard. Many chanted “Ain’t no riot here, why you got your riot gear?” Others sang Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” in unison. The protesters complied with the orders of the BHPD to disperse and no arrests were made.