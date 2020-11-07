BEVERLY HILLS — On Wednesday, November 4, a group of between 6 and 8 male individuals attacked a Beverly Hills restaurant on the 300 block of South Beverly Drive in what police categorized as a “hate crime.” The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m., according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Reports have indicated that the restaurant is called Cafe Istanbul, located on 326 South Beverly Dr. Canyon News reached out to Beverly Hills police for confirmation, but has not heard back.

According to a news release issued by the Beverly Hills Police Department, the suspects, ranging in age from 20 to 30, entered the restaurant and made pro-Armenia statements to the employees. They proceeded to “physically attack the employees inside the restaurant and later in the alley outside of the restaurant.”

Police said that the victims did sustain minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

“The BHPD is investigating this unacceptable act of hate and violence,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman. “There is no place in our City for this behavior and we ask members of the public to please come forward with any information on the suspects in this case.”

The department’s Detective Bureau, along with the High Tech Crime unit are currently investigating the incident. Police said “all surveillance video will be reviewed with the intent of identifying the suspects responsible for this crime.”

The city of Los Angeles has seen in the past few months a number of protests from the Armenian community in front of the Azerbaijan Consulate in Brentwood — the conflict between the two countries has received increased attention in 2020 as tensions have escalated. On September 30, 1,000 Armenian-Americans protested in front of the consulate.

Beverly Hills police are asking anyone who has information about this incident to call the department at (310) 285-2125. For those wishing to remain anonymous, text BEVHILLSPD followed by the tip information to 888777.