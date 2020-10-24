BEVERLY HILLS— On Friday, October 23, the city of Beverly Hills has informed the public that they will be taking extra precautions ahead of the 2020 presidential election and potential protests. The city will be taking a proactive approach starting on Halloween to ensure the safety of businesses and the community. The Beverly Hills Police Department will be working with additional law enforcement personnel as well as private security companies.

The city is recommending some businesses to limit operations as a precaution. Starting at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, November 2 until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, Rodeo Drive will be closed to pedestrians and vehicles from S. Santa Monica Boulevard up to Wilshire Boulevard. Additionally, no access will be allowed to Rodeo Drive from Dayton Way or Brighton Way.

According to the daily mail, BHPD sent out a text to all business owners in the area to board up their business windows starting Monday, November 2. “FYI: BHPD strongly suggests that all Rodeo Drive businesses board up on Monday, 11/2. All board-ups must be completed by 11 p.m. on Monday, 11/2.”. The text also stated that “For the safety of the community and business patrons, no retail businesses should operate while boarded up and while Rodeo is under a hard closure.”

“While we are hopeful for peaceful weeks ahead, your Police Department is prepared to protect and serve”, Police Chief Dominick Rivetti said in a statement.