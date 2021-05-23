BEVERLY HILLS—On Sunday, June 20, The Beverly Hills Tour d’Elegance is set to take place on Father’s Day. The Organizers of the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance have announced this event. It has been a tradition in Southern California for over 25 years. This will provide families with a fun way to celebrate Father’s day. Also, distancing will be in place to make sure attendants are safe.

The Beverly Hills Tour d’Elegance chose 50 prestigious cars to take part in a rolling display. Attendants will see these vehicles in motion on roads in the city. Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance will return in 2022.

The Tour will be led by O’Gara Coach, a Beverly Hills dealer for a variety of vehicles. After that, O’Gara will be bringing out the latest vehicles from its showroom for a drive on public roads.

Attendants will have the opportunity to see many rare different vehicles. Vehicles ranging from muscle cars, European cars, etc… will tour the streets of Beverly Hills. Celebrity drivers participating in Beverly Hills Fire Department’s own 1928 Ahrens Fox fire engine are to take place. Lastly, attendees are able to view the tour anywhere on its route. It will be published in the coming weeks and will include some of the city’s most iconic landmarks, including Rodeo Drive.

The city is encouraging attendees to view the event from sidewalks, to sit at local restaurants, and to remain appropriately distanced. In addition, the tour will be between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

This event will provide assistance to first responders that were injured in the line of duty, maintain scholarship funds for their children and to provide other support.