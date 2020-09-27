BEVERLY HILLS─ On Wednesday, September 23, the City of Beverly Hills announced that local restaurant “Nate ‘n Al’s Then and Now” would continue to serve customers from its current location at 414 North Beverly Drive.

Current owners of the restaurant, Shelli and Irving Azoff, had originally hoped that when the restaurant building was sold and the lease had ended, they could move into a City-owned space on North Cañon Drive. After inspection of the property, the owners decided that the needs of the restaurant would not be met with the city’s offering and chose not to move to the location.

The Azoffs are still attempting to search for a new location with the help of the city. In a recent statement to the press, Shelli Azoff stated that the current plan was to “stay at our current location on Beverly Dr. until we have some clarity and evaluate what our location choices are moving forward. The City has supported us throughout this process, and we know they will help us in the future.”

Despite the desire to move the restaurant from North Beverly Drive, both City Mayor Lester Friedman and restaurant owner Shelli Azoff have both stated that they hope to keep the restaurant in its city of origin: Beverly Hills.