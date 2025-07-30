BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hilton opened its doors in 1955. Since 1961, this hotel has hosted the Golden Globe Award ceremony every year, while also serving as the venue for celebrity galas and other prestigious events. Now, it is celebrating its 70th anniversary in business.



This special anniversary celebration will last all year. During the event, visitors to the Beverly Hilton will be able to enjoy a variety of items and events inspired by its history, such as a Golden Globes Red Carpet Selfie Station, featuring a section of the Golden Globes red carpet installed at the hotel, as well as limited-edition anniversary merchandise. There will also be the “Iconic Decades” cocktails, inspired by the hotel’s history, and the “Decades Dinner,” where food and drinks will reflect different eras from the hotel’s past.



That is not all. Over the next two years, the entire Beverly Hilton, including its iconic Aqua Star Pool, will undergo renovation as part of the construction of One Beverly Hills. Upon completion, this project will connect the hotel with several other renowned hotels, including the Waldorf Astoria. During the renovations, the Beverly Hilton will remain open.