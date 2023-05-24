MALIBU—It was reported on Monday, May 21 that Jay-Z and Beyoncé bought California’s most expensive home paying $200 million in cash for the 30,000 square feet property.

The previous record was $177 million for a property that Netscape co-founder Marc Andreessen paid for in Malibu, in 2021.

Prior to Andreessen setting the record in 2021, it was held by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who paid $160 million for his Beverly Hills home.

The $200 million dollar home sets the record for the second most expensive residence in the U.S. That record belongs to Kenneth Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel. The businessman paid $238 million for his New York home in 2019.

Beyoncé, 41 has been active in music since she was a part of the girl group Destiny’s child in 1997. The “Break My Soul” singer has released 7 studio albums. She has appeared in the films “Austin Powers: Goldmember,” “Dreamgirls” and “Obsession.” She is currently on her Renaissance World Tour.

Jay-Z, 53, and has released 13 studio albums. He has collaborated with Rihanna, Linkin Park, Eminem and Alicia Keys. His music was featured in the films “The Harder They Fall” and “The Great Gatsby” (2013).

Beyoncé and Jay-Z married in 2008. They have three children together. They also own an $88 million home in Bel-Air.