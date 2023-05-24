SANTA MONICA—On May 16, a man broke into the home of actor, Owen Wilson, TMZ first reported that the Santa Monica Police Department received a 911 call regarding the break-in.



Wilson’s assistant arrived on the scene and chased the burglar out of the home.

According to reports, the burglar ransacked the home and was wearing Wilson’s pajamas when he was arrested.

It is not clear if anything else besides the actor’s PJs were stolen from the home. The Santa Monica Police Department took the suspect into custody on suspicion of felony burglary. The name of the suspect has not been disclosed to the public.

Wilson has starred in dozens of movies including, “As Good As It Gets,” “The French Dispatch,” “Paint,” and a remake of “Starsky and Hutch.” His latest film, “The Haunted Mansion” is to be released July 28, 2023.



Canyon News reached out to Lieutenant Erika Aklufi of the Santa Monica Police Department for more information but did not hear back in time for print.



