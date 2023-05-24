EAST LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man suspected of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint on a bus in East Los Angeles on Monday, May 22.

According to an advisory released by the LASD, the incident occurred on the 3800 block of E. Third St. at approximately 8:38 p.m. on Monday. Surveillance video captured a woman attempting to board a Montebello Transit bus when the suspect approached her from behind.

The driver of the bus and a passenger “attempted to intervene on the female’s behalf,” but the suspect broke a window of the bus and retrieved a handgun from a vehicle nearby. The suspect pointed the gun at the bus driver and took the woman back to the vehicle, then drove away heading east on Third Street before getting on the 60 freeway.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Angel Flores, was later arrested by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department under the suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. During the arrest, a “replica firearm” resembling the one used in the suspected kidnapping was recovered from his vehicle.

Soon after his arrest, Metro Detail Detectives located the woman involved in the incident, discovering she was uninjured. Once detectives interviewed her they learned that she was in a “dating relationship” with Flores.

Metro Detail detectives arrested Flores for kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and vandalism. Detectives will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to consider filing criminal charges.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have additional information is encouraged to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at (562) 946-7037. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-8477 or visiting www.p3tips.com.