BEVERLY HILLS—According to Dana Beesen, from the city of Beverly Hills, in partnership with the City’s Arts and Culture Commission will offer free Art Walk Guided Tours led by experienced docents from Thursday, February 17 to Sunday, February 20, daily at 2 p.m. beginning at the Lily Pond in Beverly Gardens Park, 1302 Park Way. The event is free, but registration are required at www.beverlyhills.org/artwalk.

Join us for a fun and inspiring afternoon with your family, friends and fellow art lovers and learn about Beverly Hills historic Public Art Collection of nearly 100 pieces as you explore world-class sculptures from Ai Weiwei, Ringo Starr, Tom Friedman, Jaume Plensa, Tony Smith, Alfred Jacquemart, Barry Flanagan, Roxy Paine and Magdalena Abakanowicz.

“We are thrilled to work with our Arts & Culture Commission in offering an event that is free and accessible to the community as a way to showcase and celebrate art and artmaking during Frieze Week in Beverly Hills. With so many significant pieces in the City’s Fine Art Collection, we felt this was a great way to highlight and feature our world class public art,” stated Jenny Rogers, Director of the City’s Community Services Department.

The city of Beverly Hills is committed to providing access to public art to heighten cultural awareness and inspire people that live, work and visit the City. To obtain more details about Beverly Hills’ Public Art Collection, visit beverlyhills.org/publicart. While the event is outdoors, the city of Beverly Hills is asking participants to wear masks.