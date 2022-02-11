MELROSE—Detectives from the LAPD Wilshire Division along with, Gang and Narcotics Division, LAPD US Marshals Task Force and in conjunction with Los Angelos School Police detectives conducted multiple search warrants in a quest to find four suspects involved in the robbery of two teenage girls on February 2.

The suspects assaulted the victims by grabbing their hair a stealing their cellphones near Fairfax Avenue.

One of the suspects was arrested by the LAPD reported on Tuesday, February 8. The name of the juvenile arrested has not been disclosed to the public. Detectives from the LAPD Wilshire Division indicated that a total of six robberies have transpired in the region in recent weeks.

Peter Nichols, founder and board member of Melrose Action, a community public safety nonprofit, recently spoke out about the attacks.

“The majority of crimes have been from visitors to the area. We want people to feel safe coming her to dine and shop, without the fear of being mugged,” stated Nichols.