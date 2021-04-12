BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills Community Services Department is working with the city’s Advanced Planning and COVID Pandemic Response Team to bring back a number of programs and services in full compliance with the required safety modifications. The city of BH indicated in a press release that as a result of the new Order, updates to programs and services are as follows:

Recreation

Basketball courts opened on Thursday, April 8, at Roxbury Park to limited occupancy.

Youth sports, including AYSO and Little League, will resume competitive play beginning April 12, using the sports fields at Roxbury Park and La Cienega Park.

Adult spring baseball league will resume competitive play beginning April 24.

Picnic tables opened last month on a first-come, first-served basis. Beginning April 15, 2021, we will resume picnic table rentals at La Cienega Park, Roxbury Park and Coldwater Canyon Park. Reservations can be made at the respective site by calling the main number at each site.

The sand volleyball court at Roxbury Park is open for drop-in play during park hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tennis and Pickleball play is open to online reservations for La Cienega Tennis Center and Roxbury Park Tennis Courts. Reservations can be made at www.beverlyhills.org/bhrec.

Beverly Hills Tennis Center is now offering tennis and Pickleball lessons/clinics, and Summer Tennis Camps. Visit www.beverlyhillstennis.com for more information. For questions, call 310-285-6825 or email proshop@beverlyhillstennis.com.

In-person and virtual spring classes and spring/summer camps are being offered. Summer Camp offerings include youth sports and day camp, as well as specialty camps in theater, math, science, fitness, enrichment & more. Early registration took place on March 21, when many in-person camps sold out, but there are some in-person camp spots left as well as a number of virtual summer camp spots available. A complete catalog of summer camps can be found at www.beverlyhills.org/summercampbrochure.

Library Services

Sidewalk / Curbside Services for pick up and/or drop off of library materials will expand hours to 8 p.m. beginning April 19. Current hours of operation for Sidewalk /Curbside Services are: Sundays: 9:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m., Mondays – Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. & 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fridays and Satur[1]days: 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. & 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

The library facility will be open 3 days a week (at various hours) to select in-per[1]son services, by appointment only at www.bhpl.org beginning April 26. Services will include:

Browsing of collections on the first floor of the library and checkout.

Holds Pick-up inside the building.

Brief reference interactions to assist finding materials (adult and children).

Greystone Mansion & Gardens

The grounds of Greystone will be open to visitors on select dates in April starting April 22. Starting May 5, reservations will be available on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Advance reservations are required and capacity is limited. Reservations can be made online at www.beverlyhills.org/bhrec beginning April 13 (BH Residents) or April 14 (non-residents). Reservations are available up to one week in advance.

Small, non-commercial photography permits (such as engagement photos) limited to household + photographer, maximum of six people will be allowed starting April 22 on select dates. This includes permits for Will Rogers Park, as well.

Permit applications open April 12 at BHEvents@beverlyhills.org or (310) 285-6830.

No events are currently scheduled at Greystone Mansion & Gardens of any size. The city is continuing to monitor the State and County’s protocols for reopening. We hope to announce a reopening date for events and event rentals in the near future.

Anyone who knows a senior in need or a homeless individual requiring social services contact our Human Services Division at 310-285-1006, or email humanservices@beverlyhills.org. For the latest information on the City’s COVID-19 updates, visit www.beverlyhills.org/novelcoronvirus.