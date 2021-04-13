BEVERLY HILLS-On Sunday, April 11, at approximately 9:40 a.m. two patrol supervisors with the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD), stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of South Stanley Drive for vehicle code violations. The driver was not able to produce any form of valid identification and it was determined that his license was suspended.

During a search of the vehicle officers discovered that the driver was in possession of methamphetamine, two catalytic converters inside his vehicle, and a battery-operated saw, commonly known as a Sawzall. The investigation also revealed the catalytic converters were stolen from two separate vehicles earlier in the day, one from the 100 block of North Robertson Boulevard and one from the 100 block of North Crescent Drive in Beverly Hills.

The driver, Edgar L. Villatoro, of Los Angeles, was arrested and booked for grand theft, possession of methamphetamine, and driving on a suspended license.

Canyon News reached out to the BHPD but they could not confirm what vehicle code was violated.