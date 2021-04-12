MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on Sunday, April 12 that FEMA started processing application for funeral assistance for people needing assistance to pay funeral costs for a loved one who died from COVID-10.

The city indicated on its website that FEMA will provide financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses that transpired after January 20, 2020 under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Apply by calling 844-684-6333 (TTY: 800-462-7585) from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM PST Monday through Friday. Multilingual services are available.

To be eligible for funeral assistance, applicants must meet these conditions:

-The death must have occurred in the United States. The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.

-The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

-There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

To receive the fastest service after you have called to apply, submit documentation online through Disasterassistance.gov , or by fax 855-261-3452. Documents may also be mailed to: COVID-19 Funeral Assistance P.O. Box 10001 Hyattsville, MD 20782.

For more details and to apply online, visit FEMA.gov/funeral-assistance/faq. Information is provided in several languages both by telephone and the website.