BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills will host its annual Household Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Roundup on September 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at West Third Street, between Foothill Road and Civic Center Drive. The event is open to all residents of Los Angeles County.

Hazardous Waste Collection Events, operated by the County and Sanitation Districts, are one-day, drive-through collection events where residents are invited to drive to a specific location to drop off their household hazardous waste and electronic waste (e-waste). There is a limit of 15 gallons or 125 pounds of hazardous waste per trip.

For a complete listing of what you can and cannot bring or information on events, contact:

1 (888) CLEAN-LA or visit www.888CleanLA.com, or

1 (800) 238-0172 or visit www.lacsd.org

Toxic chemicals typically found in a household:

-Oven cleaner

-Pool supplies

-Used motor oil

-Oil paint products

Participants are warned to not place unused items or other toxic chemicals into any container. Only empty toxic containers (with lids removed) should be placed in the trash.

To properly and safely dispose of hazardous waste, call the Los Angeles County Hazardous Waste Roundup Hotline: (800) 552-5218 or the city of Los Angeles (800) 98-TOXIC or attend a county sponsored round-up.

Anyone searching for additional details can contact the Public Works Customer Service at (310) 285-2467.