CALIFORNIA—On August 18, Sheriff Robert Luna of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) announced the arrest of the suspects responsible for the assault and theft of an elderly woman.



The incident happened on August 14, when Cameron DeShawne Perry grabbed the woman’s purse knocking her down in the process and dragging her across the sidewalk before fleeing the scene, with her purse.



“Major Crimes detectives worked tirelessly, successfully identifying the two suspects as 19-year-old Russell Hardy Jr. and 19-year-old Cameron DeShawne Perry, both residents of Los Angeles. Russell Hardy Jr., who served as the getaway driver, was apprehended late Wednesday evening in Los Angeles. Shortly after that, Cameron DeShawne Perry, the suspect responsible for dragging the elderly victim, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles. The collaborative efforts of the Major Crimes Bureaus’ Burglary-Robbery Taskforce and the United States Marshal’s Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce ensured these suspects’ swift and safe apprehension,” states a press release from the LASD.



The charges against the suspects include encompassing 1st Degree Robbery, 2nd Degree Robbery, Attempted 2nd Degree Robbery, and Elder Abuse. The Burglary Robbery Task Force remains committed to assisting in any further investigations that could link the suspects to additional robberies within Los Angeles County.



The LASD worked with Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and firearms Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Mike Hoffman, and Esther Lim, Justice Deputy for Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Hilda Solis, in an investigation that led them through multiple jurisdictions before arresting the suspects who investigators “believed to be connected to the purse-snatching viral video in Hacienda Heights.”



“This is an assault on our community,” Sheriff Luna stated.



According to the LASD Inmate locator, Russell Hardy Jr. was booked into the Los Angeles Men’s County Jail located at 441 Bauchet Street in Los Angeles. No bail was set. He appeared in court on Monday, August 21 at Pomona Superior Ct. Department N. at 400 Civic Center Plaza.



Cameron Perry was taken into custody and booked on a $400,000 bail. His court date was set on Monday, August 21.



“No one in our community should have to leave their home in fear that they will be robbed and assaulted while running errands,” said DA Gascon. “It is our responsibility and obligation to keep the residents of LA County safe,” said Janice Hahn, LA County Board of Supervisor.