BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, February 20, the City of Beverly Hills posted a notification on their website inviting residents to participate in a survey on the reopening of the El Rodeo Elementary School to better serve the community in their early childhood education program.



According to their website, the Beverly Hills Community Services Department currently has three year-round preschool programs in the area for children three to five years of age. This is a program designed to help youngsters to learn the basics such as numbers, letters, shapes, colors, and participate in various art, music, and science activities. It is an effort of the City of Beverly Hills to better prepare the youngsters in the area to transition into kindergarten.



The current locations that are open are Coldwater Park, La Cienega Park, Roxbury Park, and two classes at Hawthorne Elementary School. To qualify to enter the program, children must be at least three years of age and completely toilet trained.



Each Preschool location will have a director-head teacher on site, a teacher and a teacher’s assistant. All teachers are required to have a background in early education and meet all California State Licensing requirements.



All preschool campuses will offer their classes Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registration costs are approximately $10, $759 annually which may be split into quarterly payments.



There is a waiting list. With that comes a $25 non-refundable waiting list fee. The children may be placed on the waiting list ahead of time. Toddlers who are 18-months old and older may be placed on the waiting list. A birth certificate is required. Preference does go to Beverly Hills residents first. Application requirements state that, “Nonresidents will be placed on a waitlist for preschool locations at park sites only. P.O. Box and business addresses do not qualify as proof of residency.



Those interested are encouraged to visit the City of Beverly Hills website and fill out the survey. All applications may be found online or feel free to call 310-285-6810 for more information.







