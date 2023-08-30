BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills indicated in a press release that the Beverly Hills Fire Department (BHFD) will see the return of its Empowerment Camp on October 14 and October 15. The event will give 9th thru 12th graders the chance to learn hands-on firefighting exercises, training and leadership opportunities

“Our Beverly Hills Fire Department and the City of Beverly Hills is committed to uplifting and empowering this next generation of great leaders,” said Mayor Dr. Gold. “We want to inspire all young people in their journey of becoming firefighters.”

The camp will be held in-person at the Fire Department at 445 N Rexford Dr. Women who are 18 and older and actively pursuing a career in firefighting are asked to apply as a mentor instructor.

“We are fortunate to have had so many curious young adults participate in our hands-on training, getting a close glimpse of what our women and men do to protect our community,” said BH Fire Chief Greg Barton. “We look forward to welcoming the class of 2023!”

“We had such a great turnout last year,” said Melissa Hillis, BHFD Fire Engineer. “The teens really pushed themselves and made us all proud. Our department is a huge proponent of improving gender diversity and increasing community ties, so we’re welcoming all curious minds this year who are aligned in our mission.”

Registration for residents will start Friday, September 1. and is free. Registration will remain open until the camp is filled. To register, visit beverlyhills.org/empowermentcamp or for questions email FiredUp@beverlyhills.org.