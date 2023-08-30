WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Sunday, August 27, at approximately 9:15 p.m., residents of WeHo Heights reported people trespassing on their property. In a letter published on Wehoville, one of the members of the neighborhood association gave details on the incident.



Elyse Eisenberg, Chair, WeHo Heights NA, indicated four young men with knapsacks on the front and back of them were caught on surveillance cameras coming up the stairs. The noise was enough to stir the neighbors, who scared them off before the police arrived.



According to the letter this is the sixth incident in the last two months in just the Horn Plaza area. Eisenberg was requesting patrol in the area.



According to the CrimeMapping site for the area, the following crimes have taken place nearby the the WEHO Sheriff’s Department:



On August 26, at approximately 12:30 a.m. an aggravated assault took place in the 6000 block of Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood.



On August 23, at 10:00 p.m. a burglary (entry of structure w/intent to commit theft or a felony) INCLUDES VESSELS, LASD reported.



On August 22, a strong arm robbery took place in the 600 block of Robertson Blvd.



In addition to the three crimes listed above there were two other petty theft crimes reported to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as well. They were listed as Department Store Thefts.