BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department arrested several suspects responsible for a series of armed robberies in 2021 in Beverly Hills and other Southern California cities. A comprehensive investigation by detectives of the Beverly Hills Police Department, including numerous outside law enforcement agencies, led to the identification of the culprits.

On Thursday, February 10, 2022, members of the BHPD SWAT team and Detective Bureau conducted search and arrest warrant operations in the cities of Hemet, Banning, and Winchester. SWAT team members from Santa Monica Police Department, North Orange County, Riverside County, Hemet Police Department, Murrieta Police Department, and Menifee Police Department provided vital support to the joint operation.

The large-scale investigation included the Irvine Police Department, Brea Police Department, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Hemet Police Department, Upland Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Santa Monica Police Department, Menifee Police Department, Murrieta Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Secret Service.

The following individuals were arrested for Robbery (211 PC) and Conspiracy to commit robbery (182(a) (1) PC):

Jeremy Ray, 19, of Hemet, his bail was set at $100,000; Ronald Christopher Mendez-Cantu Jr., 19, of Hemet, his bail was set at $100,000; a 15 year-old juvenile from Banning, whose bail was set at $100,000.

Arrest warrants for Robbery (211 PC) and Conspiracy to commit robbery (182(a) (1) PC) are outstanding for the following individuals related to this investigation:

Darrell Skakhan Hollawayne, Jr., 21, of Hemet, bail set at $1,000,000; Desmond Jay Hines, 20, of Winchester, bail set at $1,000,000; Mahmoud Fathi Salah, 19, of Hemet, bail set at $1,000,000 and Dmari Josiah Beed, 20, of Murrieta with a bail of $1,000,000.

The BHPD noted the suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Detectives are still conducting follow-up, which may result in the identification of additional individuals.

Authorities found several pieces of evidence connecting the suspects to the crimes that were collected during the search of their homes, including a semi-automatic handgun (shown below), which had been illegally converted to full-automatic.

Anyone with details about these crimes is asked to call the Beverly Hills Police Department Tip Line at 310-288-2656 or the Beverly Hills Police Department Watch Commander at 310-285-2125. Anonymous reports can be made by text to TIP BEVHILLSPD followed by the tip information to 888777. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. To access Crime Stoppers, download the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or use the website http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.