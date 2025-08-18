BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page that the Beverly Hills Police Department will be hosting a Community Engagement Meeting regarding the Military Equipment Use Ordinance.

The public can share their thoughts on Thursday, August 21. The event will be held from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the City Hall Municipal Gallery located at 455 N. Rexford Dr.

The purpose of the Military Equipment Use Ordinance is to provide guidelines for the approval, acquisition, and reporting requirements of military equipment (Government Code § 7070; Government Code § 7071; Government Code § 7072)

The public can learn how the ordinance affects the community and how the city of Beverly Hills can collaborate moving forward. All feedback is encouraged.