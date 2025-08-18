UNITED STATES—The UK’s gambling industry, a sector worth £15.6 billion annually, is facing growing anxiety over proposed tax changes. What began as a modest initiative to “harmonize” online gambling taxes has turned into a political debate that could cost the country jobs, harm the horse racing industry, and, more importantly, drive players to the unregulated black market.

Efforts To Cover The Budget Deficit

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves must fill a hole in the government’s Autumn Budget, which is around £20 billion. Therefore, raising taxes on remote gambling was one of the proposed solutions to the problem. And while many would agree, this move can also affect another sector – British Horseracing, which is already vulnerable due to the lack of popularity and falling income.

Initially, the government launched a consultation, which lasted approximately 12 weeks, and it closed on July 21. The aim was to discuss ideas for organizing the complex tax structure, which is currently governing online gambling. At the moment, the industry operates under a three-tier system. Remote and pool betting are taxed at 15 percent of GGY, while online gaming is taxed at 21 percent, and it includes slots and casinos.

For months, insiders assumed the government would choose to unify the tax rate at 21 percent, which is the highest existing level. However, recent developments suggest a more aggressive approach.

Amid this debate, one segment often overlooked is the UK non-Gamstop gambling sector. These offshore platforms, typically licensed in jurisdictions like Malta or Curacao, operate outside the Gamstop self-exclusion scheme. They have attracted a large number of UK-based users who are looking for fewer restrictions and the ability to avoid Gamstop’s limits.

If the domestic operators face heavier taxation, this market could experience a surge in demand, posing further challenges for consumer protection and tax revenue collection.

Anti-Gambling Lobbying to Turn Up the Heat

The Social Market Foundation (SMF) and the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Gambling-Related Harm (APPG) are pushing for even tougher measures. They are proposing tax rates between 25 percent and 50 percent for what they consider the most “harmful” forms of online gambling.

Theo Bertram, Director of the SMF, said that higher tax burdens should be imposed on products with a bigger potential for harm. MP Alex Ballinger supported this statement, explaining that taxation should work as a corrective tool for “risky behavior.”

After The Financial Times reposted the SMF’s request for differentiated tax levels, the proposal started gaining wider media attention. Many would agree on higher tax rates for harmful games, while reducing them for safer forms, such as horse racing.

Moreover, the SMF is also calling for a tax reduction for the horse racing sector, from its current 15 percent to only 5 percent. The reason behind it is to support horse racing, which is often called the “Sport of Kings”, as it struggles with falling income and public interest. But, many people think this plan ignores how complicated the relationship is between betting companies and the horse racing industry, where the two rely heavily on each other for revenue and survival.

A Fierce Response from the Betting Industry

As expected, the industry’s response was fierce and fast. The Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), which represents the UK’s gambling operators, has labelled the proposed tax increase as “unsustainable.”

In a recent statement, Hurst said that any tax increase is a lose-lose scenario, which puts jobs at risk, reduces investments, and damages businesses. Additionally, Hurst explained that the industry doesn’t divide its customer base between online gaming and sports betting. Any tax hikes will affect this entire business model.

A Serious Risk to Jobs and Investment

Research conducted by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) had some surprising results. They have suggested that even a modest rise in remote gambling tax could have big consequences. For instance, if the taxes were set at 21 percent as most expected, the racing industry could lose up to £330 million over five years and see around 3,000 jobs lost in the first year.

If tax rates go up further, the consequences could be even more severe. Industry consultant Alun Bowden wrote on LinkedIn that a 35 percent tax rate, similar to what’s seen in some European countries, would make the UK market “unprofitable for most operators.” That’s a striking prediction for a sector that already pays nearly £4 billion to the UK Treasury every year.

Offshore Platforms – a Growing Alternative

Increasing and unpredictably adjusting gambling taxes can change the player preferences. More and more players started using international offshore platforms, as they are often licensed in other jurisdictions and operate outside of the UK Gambling Commission’s framework. Grainne Hurst and others argue that pushing UK operators to the brink could drive gamblers to these options.

UK customers can legally access these platforms, and they follow the rules of their own licensing, which may differ from UK standards. If mainstream operators are under too much pressure from taxation and regulatory affairs, players might migrate to those alternatives.

Hurst says that “hitting the sector with higher taxes won’t help problem gamblers” and suggested that it will damage funding for sport and cut safer gambling initiatives.

A Gap Between Politics and Practice

Industry leaders have also voiced frustration that the consultation and ongoing debates are politically motivated, rather than evidence-based. Despite multiple outreach attempts from iGF to get comments from members of the APPG and SMF, none of them responded, which is a silence many in the industry find telling.

There’s also a sense that those proposing radical tax shifts do not completely understand how modern gambling operates. Most of the modern betting forms blend gaming, casino, and sports betting in a single digital platform. Taxing one aspect without impacting the whole system is impractical and economically damaging.

The Possible Outcomes

Although the final decision from the Treasury is still pending, the industry is bracing for changes. Some of the scenarios have already been considered.

The first one is a unified tax at 21 percent, which is expected to be manageable, though costly for certain operators. Harmonisation at 25-30 percent is another option, which is likely to force smaller operators out and cause market contraction. Finally, extreme rates of 40-50 percent could collapse parts of the sector entirely and damage horse racing and other dependent industries.

The government is expected to reveal its decision in the Autumn Budget, a fiscal announcement that could define the future of UK gambling for the next decade.

Reform or Ruin?

Tax harmonization was never meant to become a political battleground, but in 2025, it is exactly that. What started as a simplification effort now risks being weaponized for short-term fiscal gain at the expense of long-term economic stability.

As the Autumn Budget approaches, the UK gambling industry waits in anxiety. Operators, investors, and employees are all holding their breath, hoping that reform doesn’t turn into ruin.