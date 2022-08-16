BEVERLY HILLS—Lt. Giovanni Trejo of the Beverly Hills Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon News that on Monday, August 15, at approximately 10:48 p.m., the Police Department received calls of a shooting in the 100 block of North Cañon Drive.

Patrol Officers arrived on scene within two minutes, and located a male subject who sustained a gunshot wound. Paramedics from the Beverly Hills Fire Department arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

Beverly Hills Police Detectives and Forensic Specialists are currently processing evidence and collecting additional information through a follow-up investigation. The motive for the shooting is still unknown at the present time. The preliminary investigation indicates this was not a random act and there is no active threat to the community. Anyone with details about the shooting is asked to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2125.

Anonymous reports can be made by texting TIP BHPDAlert followed by the tip information to 888777. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.