SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, August 13, at about 4:45 p.m., officers with the Santa Monica Police Department were dispatched to a home in the 300 block Euclid to investigate a burglary. A citizen witnessed a suspicious person enter a property after grabbing and manipulating several other residential gates.

Officers arrive minutes later and set up a perimeter around the residence. Officers conducted a walkthrough of the property when they saw a male exit the second floor of a rear house (ADU). A foot pursuit ensued, and the suspect was taken into custody a short distance away. The male was identified as Ramiro Martinez, 38, of Rancho Cucamonga.

Lt. Rudy Flores of the SMPD indicated in an email to Canyon News that detectives believe the suspect is responsible for other thefts in the area and are looking for the owners of the stolen property found on the suspect.

Authorities located several pieces of jewelry, electronics, credit cards and identification not belonging to Martinez. He also had a small amount of a crystalized substance believed to be methamphetamine. He was transported to the SMPD Jail and booked for Burglary and Possession of Stolen Property.

Anyone with any additional details pertaining to this incident, items recovered, or the suspect is strongly asked to contact Detective H. Tavera at 310-458-8946 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.