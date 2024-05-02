BEVERLY HILLS—On Saturday, May 11, the city of Beverly Hills will host Wildfire Community Preparedness Day. The event will transpire from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Bevely Hills Fire Department Station #2 located at 1100 Coldwater Canyon. The event is free for the public to attend.

Participants can receive education material and handouts regarding vegetation maintenance, home hardening, fuel modification, and emergency planning.

The city of Beverly Hills indicates on its website that catastrophic brush fires are transpiring at an increasing rate in the state and across the country. The many hillside communities within Los Angeles are under threat of devastating wildfire. As this risk increases, it is important to plan, prepare, and stay aware.

The “Ready, Set, Go!” program is designed to walk individuals through the steps to take to ensure they are prepared in the case of an approaching wildfire.

-Being “Ready” for wildfire starts with maintaining adequate vegetation clearance/maintenance around your home. By following the Beverly Hills Brush

-Maintenance Program, residents can create an area around their home that is free of dead, dry, and hazardous vegetation. Without this vegetation maintenance, the fire will quickly spread throughout the property and to your home and there is little that can be done to defend it.

In addition to the Brush Clearance Program, individuals can harden the home by using fire-resistant building materials. Flying embers from a wildfire can destroy homes up to a mile away. Individuals should prepare for the possibility of evacuation before the need arrives as a result of a wildfire.

Stay informed by following local media and your Beverly Hills Nixle Alerts via text to BEVHILLS to 888777 to receive text message alerts.