BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, October 28, the Beverly Hills Police Department informed Canyon news via email the results of a DUI Checkpoint that was conducted on October 24. On Friday, October 24, a DUI checkpoint was held at North Santa Monica Boulevard and Crescent Drive from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

A total of 1,560 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and 321 were screened. One driver was arrested for driving under the influence, and seven drivers were cited for driving without a driver’s license.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the roads.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.