WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood indicated on its Facebook page on October 28 that the Winter Ice Rink is returning to the area on December 1.

The ice rink will be at Great Lawn at West Hollywood Park located at 647 N. San Vicente Blvd. Tickets are on sale now From December 1 thru December 21, book a 90-minute skate session, strike one’s best arabesque (or just focus on “ice, ice, baby steps”), and glide into the season with DJ jams, theme nights, and festive fun.

Fees:

$15 (Ages 3-14 yrs)

$20 (Ages 15+)

-Recommended for ages 3+

-All skate rentals included in ticket price

-90-minute skate sessions

Public parking is available in the West Hollywood 5-Story Parking Structure at 647 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood. There is a bridge that connects the parking structure to the park on Level 3. Validations for up to 2 hours provided inside the Aquatic & Recreation Center. For more information, check the City of West Hollywood parking directory.

The ice rink is accessible for non-motorized wheelchairs; motorized wheelchairs cannot be used on the ice rink. There will be snacks, hot chocolate, and non-alcoholic beverages for sale in our general store.

Rental skates are available and is part of your ticket. There are toddler size 8 through men’s size 15 available, in addition to skating aids available to rent for $10 per 90-minute session. There are socks or gloves for sale for $5 at our office onsite.

Dogs are NOT permitted in the rink area. Skates are dangerous for little dog paws. Dogs are welcome in the Winter Village area or the adjacent WeHo dog parks (service dogs OK). To learn more about private events and large group sales, email wehoicerink@jj-la.com.