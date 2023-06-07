BEVERLY HILLS— Beverly Hills Police Officers reportedly searched the 200 block of South Hamilton Drive for an armed robbery suspect on Tuesday, June 6, Citizen reported.

At around 8:30 p.m., BHPD responded to calls about a male suspect who was jumping off roofs onto apartment balconies, confronting the residents and robbing them. According to reports, the male suspect robbed a man of his wristwatch and robbed a female on the third floor of an apartment building.

A roadblock was established – and police were reportedly canvassing the area with dogs – in order to keep the suspect from fleeing. Individuals were on lockdown in the area and not allowed to leave or enter in.

At around 8:57 p.m., it was reported that the suspect remained at-large and not in police custody, apartment residents and citizen users commented.

By 10:04 p.m., BHPD sent out an alert that they have concluded their search and the suspect was not located.

Canyon News reached out to BHPD Public Information Officer Perez for more detail but did not hear back before print.