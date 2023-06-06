BEVERLY HILLS—Applications for Team Beverly Hills program are being accepted now through Friday, July 14, Keith Sterling, Deputy City Manager for Beverly Hills announced on Monday, June 5.

Created in 1996, Team Beverly Hills provides residents with a hands-on look at the operations of local government. This program includes a variety of class sessions and includes interactive experiences with various departments. Program participants explore the behind-the-scenes operations of Beverly Hills including Public Works, Emergency Management, Information Technology, Community Services and Public Safety. At least 750 residents have completed Team Beverly Hills and over 70 percent of all current elected officials and City Commissioners are Team BH alumni.

The Team Beverly Hills program will select 50 residents (30 appointed by the Beverly Hills City Council, 18 selected by a random lottery, and two selected by the Beverly Hills Unified School District) for its upcoming class. Five representatives from the city’s business community (appointed by the BH City Council) will also be selected for the program, which kicks off later this year.

Objectives from Team BH include the following:

-To build a resource of involved community members for future Commissions, committees, programs, and projects for the benefit of the Beverly Hills community.

-To develop, nurture, and utilize leadership potential within the community.

-To familiarize community members with all aspects of government, business, education, and service industries.

-To involve community members in community activities, projects, and endeavors.

To learn more about Team Beverly Hills and to fill out an application online visit beverlyhills.org/teambeverlyhills or call 310-285-1014 or email teambh@beverlyhills.org.