BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced in an email to Canyon News that the first Beverly Hills Police Department Coffee with a Cop Event will be held on Thursday, January 18.

The gathering allows members of the community to meet with the BHPD over a cup of coffee. The event will occur from 9:30 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. at Café Sheera, which is located at 443 N. Bedford Drive.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Cafe Sheera for hosting this event and helping us bring the community together. No formal agenda, just a cup of coffee and friendly chats. Whether you have questions or just want to say hello, we’re here to connect,” the city of Beverly Hills stated.

For additional updates regarding the BHPD visit beverlyhills.org/BHPDconnect.