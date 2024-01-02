PASADENA– After a see-saw battle in the Rose Bowl on January 1, Michigan stuffed Crimson Tide Quarterback Jalen Milroe on 4th and goal to win a classic OT over Alabama in the College Football Semifinal. College football experts immediately dubbed this game an “instant classic.”

The Wolverines thrilling victory sends them into next weeks National Championship against Washington in Houston. Michigan dominated in the first half, but Alabama stormed back in the second half, eventually taking the lead.

Trailing by a touchdown late in the 4th quarter the Wolverines had 1:34 to fulfill their destiny. Michigan and QB J.J. McCarthy marched 75 yards down the field before McCarthy found wideout Roman Wilson for a 4-yard, game-tying TD that sent the game to overtime.

“I was calm that fourth quarter, that overtime,” said Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh. “I just felt like there’s nothing that we couldn’t overcome inside of this stadium today.”

McCarthy finished with 221 passing yards and three touchdowns en route to earning the Offensive Player of the Game award.

In Overtime, McCarthy said Michigan wanted the ball to start the extra period. It took only two plays- an 8-yard run and a 17-yard touchdown run from Blake Corum-where he spun off two defenders and landed in the end zone.

This win is especially vindicating for the Wolverines and head coach Jim Harbaugh, who have fallen the past two seasons in the College Football Semifinal.

After Michigan held a halftime lead the Crimson Tide took the lead with a touchdown drive early in the fourth quarter. They added a field goal to make the score 20-13.

“I made a promise to Michigan fans before the season, and I had to stand on what I said. We were able to do what we had to do to come out victorious.”

When Canyon News caught up with Michigan RB Corum amidst the confetti and celabration postgame, he emphasized, “We have one more to go.”

Michigan’s defense was relentless all afternoon, recording six sacks in the victory. This included one in the historic goal line stand to preserve the Rose Bowl victory.

in the end, it fell to the Wolverines’ defense to make a stop. Alabama’s first overtime possession came down to fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line.

Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter and his staff had a pretty good idea that Alabama was going to give quarterback Jalen Milroe the ball.

He tried to cross the line of scrimmage, hitting the teeth of the ferocious Wolverines defense, who stopped him in his tracks, sending the Michigan faithful at the Rose Bowl into pandemonium and the team rushing onto the field.

Over 96,000 people filled the Rose Bowl to the brim, and they were rewarded with a beautiful Chamber of Commerce afternoon as Mother Nature did her part as she so often does on New Year’s Day.

Ironic that in the final year for the PAC-12 that a traditional match up will vie for the National Championship. Washington vs. Michigan with everything on the line January 8 in Houston, Texas.