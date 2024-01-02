LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department reported on Monday, January 1, 2024, that several people were injured during a shooting at 1 a.m. Operations-Central Bureau Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a shooting that left two dead and eight injured.

Officers assigned to Newton Area received a radio call of an “ambulance shooting,” at 15th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. As officers arrived to the scene, they heard gunshots coming from the area of Santa Fe Avenue and Porter Street. Officers re-directed their approach to Porter Street where they observed a large crowd of people fleeing the area. Authorities exited their vehicle and were directed to multiple victims laying on the street and sidewalk on Porter Street, between Santa Fe Avenue and Mateo Street.

The officers provided medical treatment to the victims and requested ambulances. The Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and continued life-saving efforts. Several victims were transported to local hospitals. Two victims, a male and a female, did not respond to medical treatment and were pronounced dead at the scene. The names and ages of the victims have not been disclosed to the public.

The investigation revealed the victims were attending a New Year’s Eve celebration at an underground party located on the 2300 block of Porter Street. During the party, a dispute occurred between unknown individuals resulting in shots being fired. An unknown number of suspects fired multiple rounds striking a total of ten victims.

Anyone with details regarding the case is asked to call Detective Howarth, Los Angeles Police Department, Operations-Central Bureau Homicide, at (213) 996-4143. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.