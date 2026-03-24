BEVERLY HILLS—On March 18, Beverly Hills High School held a ribbon cutting in celebration of their six new tennis courts on campus. In addition to the new courts, the BHHS Tennis Team also received new Nike uniforms. The website stated the new uniforms symbolized, “A new chapter for the program.”



“This moment reflects our continued commitment to providing students with high-quality facilities that support both athletic excellence and school pride.”—BHHS



The Beverly Hills Unified School District (BHUSD) Board of Education members, District Leadership, BHUSD Superintendent Dr. Alexix Cherniss, Beverly Hills Mayor, Dr. Sharona Nazarian. Vice Mayor Craig Corman, and from the construction team, Fonder Salari and Erickson Hall construction Co. posed for a photograph with the BHHS tennis team in front of their six new beautiful tennis courts.



BHUSD Board President Judith Manouchehri made the following statement.



“Reopening the Beverly Hills high School tennis courts is a meaningful moment for our entire community, as we return this important facility to our students and staff where it belongs, supporting athletics, wellness, and school pride.”



The implementation of the new tennis courts marks a significant milestone in the continued modernization of the BHHS campus facilities. The following came directly from the website.



“The project is part of the district’s broader bond-funded facilities program reflecting a focused effort by the Beverly Hills Unified School District Board of Education to advance key construction priorities and deliver long-awaited improvements for students.



The new courts were completed as part of ongoing work within the upper athletic fields area where critical site development and infrastructure enhancements have supported the expansion of athletic spaces,” …



…The completion of the courts reflects a continued emphasis on thoughtful planning, coordination, and execution across the district projects.”