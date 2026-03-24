San Luis Obispo County, CA – On the afternoon of Monday, March 23, 2026, a collision left three people injured, including one who required extrication, according to The San Luis Obispo Tribune.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident took place around 5:03 PM on Highway 1, approximately 1.5 miles north of Ragged Point.

Authorities said at least one person was trapped inside a black car on the right side of the roadway following the collision. Medic and rescue units were dispatched to the scene to conduct a vehicle extrication. CAL FIRE requested an H70 helicopter to assist.

The crash resulted in one person sustaining moderate injuries and two others sustaining injuries, with the northbound lane of Highway 1 blocked during the response. Traffic was slowed between Ragged Point and Salmon Creek while crews worked the scene.

No additional details regarding the identities of those involved or the circumstances of the collision had been released at the time of reporting, as this was a developing story. The investigation remains ongoing.

Personal Injury Claims & Comparative Negligence

Determining fault in a collision can involve multiple factors, and under California’s comparative negligence rule, several parties can share partial responsibility. Should evidence reveal that another party contributed to the injuries, victims may be eligible to file a personal injury claim with the responsible party’s insurance, which can provide compensation for medical bills and lost wages during r

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