BEVERLY HILLS—On July 24, Beverly Hills Unified School District’s reopening plan for the 2020 school year was officially announced. There will be two options for students: the Independent Learning Center and a default program called Live@BHUSD.

The Independent Learning Center or the ILC is an exclusively online option for the first full semester that students must apply for. As of July 27, applications for the ILC have closed for the fall 2020 semester.

With this program, students will meet with their teachers in small groups. Students in grades TK-2 will meet with teachers for 5-10 minutes per subject, and students in grades 3-5 will meet for 20-30 minutes per subject. Additional office hours can be set up with teachers for additional support. More information can be found at ilc.bhusd.org.

The second option is called Live@BHUSD in which students will have daily live interaction online at home using their BHUSD device. Students’ schedule will mirror a regular bell schedule with clear attendance and grading expectations.

“We are striving to mimic the experience that occurs in the classroom. We are working with our teachers in creating an MOU–Memorandum of Understanding,” the reopening plan states.

If deemed safe to return to school, students will do so in phases.

In a letter to the community, Superintendent Dr. Bregy said, “The reconfiguration plan was built on a long process that was rigorous, iterative, challenging, and courageous. Our COVID-19 plans are much the same. I commit wholeheartedly that we will navigate this challenge putting your best interests first. Our top two priorities have and always will be safety and education.”

BHUSD extracurricular activities will be conducted virtually. This includes ASB and student clubs such as DECA and Science Olympiad.

The California Interscholastic Federation which governs high school athletics in California has also postponed all school sports until December or January.