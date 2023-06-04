COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO—On June 1, President Joe Biden, took a fall following his commencement speech at the United States Air Force Academy’s 2023 graduation in Falcon Stadium in El Paso County, Colorado. As the President turned to walk back to his seat after speaking, he tripped and fell to the ground. The Commander In Chief has fallen several times since taking his oath of office in January 2021.



Secret Service agents quickly got Biden back on his feet and helped him back to his seat. Reports indicate that Biden was still on stage after his speech, helping to hand out diplomas.



White House Communications Director, Len Labolt made the following statement regarding the President’s fall.



“He’s fine,” Ben LaBolt, the White House communications director, said in a tweet Thursday afternoon. “There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands.”



Biden made light of his tumble jokingly saying, “I got sandbagged.”



Multiple media outlets are questioning Biden’s suitability to be the Democratic nominee for President in 2024 as the 80-year-old has become somewhat of a fall risk. In addition, to the many stumbles, Biden has also had some bouts of confusion while speaking.



During the commencement ceremony, Biden spoke of the soon-to-come, flyover. This is historically done by The Blue Angels. The President asks the graduating cadets, “Who are those guys that fly over shortly?” The full text of the statement is below.



“This year’s graduating class is among the most diverse in academy history. You’re graduating the highest percentage of women. By the way, I met with the — who are those guys that fly over shortly? You’ve heard of them, haven’t you? …”



On May 19, the President visited and toured the 1,400-year-old Itsukushima Shrine on Miyajima Island. He was there for G7 Summit. G7 is an intergovernmental political forum of world leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, The United Kingdom, and the United States.



Video footage captured the look of confusion on the President’s face. There was a railing on the stairway that Biden did not use. The Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, helped the President of the United States navigate the stairs.



On February 22, Biden was leaving Warsaw, Poland where he again met with world leaders. He was quoted as saying, there were “Hard and bitter days ahead,” and that the United States, “Would not waiver.” While the leader of the free world was boarding Air Force One to leave, he stumbled up the steps.



In July of 2022, the President was riding his bike at Rehoboth Beach, in his home state of Delaware. Biden fell while riding his bike. Reports indicate the shoe clips on his bike had recently been removed.



On March 19, 2021, Biden, 78, was en route to Georgia. Biden, then 78, began to jog up the steps of Air Force One. He tripped three times before making it to the top of the stairs where he then turned to salute.