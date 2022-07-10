UNITED STATES—On Friday, July 8, President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order to allow women in the U.S. access to abortion. Biden’s order goes against the U.S. Supreme Court that overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24. The POTUS referred to abortion as, “Health Care,” and “Women’s Health.”

“Eliminating the right recognized in Roe has already had and will continue to have devastating implications for women’s health and public health more broadly,” said President Biden.



In his speeches on June 24 and July 8, Biden referenced, a woman’s right, “a fundamental right,” and called abortion, “a constitutional right.” He did not reference wording from the 1973 Roe v. Wade case.



Actual verbiage in 1973, allows for abortion on demand at any time for any reason.



The overturning of Roe v. Wade does not end abortion, but places the decision into the hands of the states.



“I don’t like the decision. I think it went too far. The sole right to say what should happen to her body,” [while carrying her unborn child],” said Biden after joining the U.S. Senate after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision back in 1973.



On the opening screen of The White House website reads:

“Know your reproductive rights.”

There is more information to follow that tells how an individual may avoid legal ramifications to obtain a list of services including, but not limited to abortion.



In his June 24 speech, Biden spoke at length against the decision of the Supreme Court Justices to no longer allow abortion to be a federal issue.



“This is a sad day for our country, in my view, but it doesn’t mean the fight is over,” said Biden.



He blamed President Trump for appointing pro-life justices that would protect human life from conception to natural death.



“It was three Justices named by one President, Donald Trump who was at the core of today’s decision to upend the scales of justice and eliminate a fundamental right for women in this country,” Biden added.



Biden promised that “This fall, Roe is on the ballot.”