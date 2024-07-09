SANTA MONICA—On Friday, July 5, the city of Santa Monica announced that on Tuesday, July 9, the Santa Monica City Council will vote on Brighter Blue, the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) five-year plan to improve Big Blue Bus service in the city and West Los Angeles.

According to a press release from the city of Santa Monica, the proposed plan was created as a result of travel and behavior changes since the COVID-19 pandemic and the rapidly growing regional rail network. Brighter Blue is informed by an extensive analysis of Big Blue Bus’s existing service and a 18-month rider outreach and stakeholder engagement effort that utilized on-board and online surveys, focus group meetings, public workshops and hearings, and an extended public comment period.

Brighter Blue calls for greater investments in service frequency and span, and enhanced connections to Metro Rail’s expanding network. Brighter Blue will provide riders with fast, sustainable and reliable access to jobs, healthcare, education and other essential destinations, and help deliver a world-class transit experience during major events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Olympic Games.

If the Santa Monica City Council adopts Brighter Blue, Big Blue Bus riders can anticipate the following enhancements:

-More frequent service on most routes, including a high frequency network with weekday service every 10 minutes or better on select corridors during peak hours.

-Expanded operating hours so that most routes start earlier in the day, end later at night and operate on weekends.

-Improved connectivity to key destinations, such as the LAX/Metro Transit Center, Culver City Transit Center and the Metro Rail D Line extension.

The city is alerting the public to support Brighter Blue by participating at the meeting on July 9 at 5:30 p.m. Submit a written public comment via email to councilmtgitems@santamonica.gov before 12 p.m. on July 9. To learn more about Brighter Blue visit www.BrighterBlueBBB.com.