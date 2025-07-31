SANTA MONICA—On July 30, the city of Santa Monica announced starting Sunday, August 10, the Big Blue Bus will implement a series of service improvements designed to make riding easier, faster and convenient for customers throughout Santa Monica and the Westside.

These changes are part of Big Blue Bus’s ongoing Brighter Blue initiative, which aims to make using sustainable transit an appealing alternative to driving.

As part of this service change, riders will benefit from:

-More frequent service on multiple routes, including Route 3 and Route 7, with trips every 10 minutes or better most of the day on weekdays, and 15 minutes or better most of the day on weekends.

-Expanded coverage and service hours on Route 43 with a route extension to Downtown Santa Monica and added midday and weekend trips.

-Seamless connections to key destinations such as the new LAX/Metro Transit Center and SoFi Stadium on Route 3.

-Restored service to the Pacific Palisades via Route 9.

-Enhanced bus shelters and bus stop amenities through Big Blue Bus’s Better Blue Bus Stops program.

“This service change brings exciting improvements for Big Blue Bus riders,” said Director of Transportation Anuj Gupta. “With the opening of the LAX/Metro Center, Santa Monica residents and visitors can enjoy a seamless ride to and from Downtown Santa Monica, LAX and SoFi Stadium this summer. By expanding our frequent service network to include both Pico and Lincoln Boulevards, more riders can feel confident knowing the next bus will arrive within 10 minutes—making commuting with Big Blue Bus easier and more convenient for everyone.”

To learn more about these service changes and how your commute may be impacted, visit BigBlueBus.com.

Big Blue Bus operates a fleet of 195 vehicles transporting passengers daily across a 58-square mile service area. BBB has been serving Santa Monica and the Los Angeles area since 1928, and has won numerous awards for its marketing, customer service, safety, and efficiency.