BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department is spreading the word about National Night Out, which will be held on Tuesday, August 5. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the 400 block of North Rexford Drive. Parking will be free after 5 p.m. at the Rexford/Civic Center Parking Structure (450 N. Rexford Dr.)

The BHPD in partnership with the Beverly Hills Fire Department and other Ccty departments, invites the community to a citywide celebration of public safety and community partnerships.

The 400 Block of N. Rexford Dr. will be closed from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. A soft closure will begin as early as 12 p.m., in which traffic within the event area will be impacted.

The evening will transform the 400 Block of N. Rexford Drive, in front of the Beverly Hills Public Library and Fire Department, into a vibrant block party. Community members of all ages are welcome to attend the free event that features live music by DJ Keybo, food trucks, and a host of engaging activities.

Highlights include:

-SWAT Truck and BearCat

-Police Training/Scenario Simulator (Force Options Simulator)

-Face Painting & Balloon Art

-Kids Playhouse & Slides

-Meet & Greet with BHPD K-9s and Support K-9 Nami

-Interactive Demos, Games, and the RTWC Drone Display

-Meet Your 911 Dispatchers

“This event brings our department and community together in a truly meaningful way,” said Chief Mark G. Stainbrook. “National Night Out is a celebration of the relationships we’ve built with the greater community, and a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to public safety and partnership.”

Participating agencies include the Beverly Hills Fire Department, Office of Emergency Management, CERT, JUST IN CASE BH, the Beverly Hills CPR program, the Drug Awareness Foundation, and more.

For more details about BHPD’s National Night Out, visit www.beverlyhills.org/nno.