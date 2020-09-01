AMERICA—On July 25, Emily Gil, an 18-year-old High School/Tech School graduate, planned a Black Lives Matter protest in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. On July 29, four days following the protest, Gil received a bill in the mail for $2,499.26 from Englewood Cliff’s Mayor, Mario Kranjac, to cover the added costs for security during the protest.

Area residents posted their outrage on social media after Gil received the bill.

The young BLM advocate reportedly planned the protest on the heels of a dispute between city officials over affordable housing. Gil indicated she was exercising her first amendment rights.

Gil publicly claimed that the protest was only about 40 people and that it was a peaceful protest and everyone cleaned up after themselves. She told NJ Advance Media that “Englewood Cliffs has dodged affordable housing requirements for 40 plus years.”

Mayor Kranjac indicated that the charge was for security. Gil failed to notify the city of the protest far enough in advance to allow them to plan accordingly.

“Your lack of notification left the borough with little time to prepare for your protest so that the police department and department of public works could ensure that everyone could be safe,” said Mayor Kranjac.

Emily Gil reported to Advanced Media that the city required an in-person meeting, which Gil indicated she declined, “due to COVID.” She then relayed that she suggested a Zoom meeting, which was not possible at the time for the city officials.

CNBC reported a second letter by the Mayor and then another rescinding the fee. Gil did not have to pay the extra cost.

“I have researched the issue further with my own counsel and I am hereby rescinding the bill, subject to our Council’s ratification of my action.” He also said that the borough’s ordinances would be adjusted to respect constitutional rights.

Negative remarks flooded Twitter. Commenters Tweeting in to shame the mayor for “charging a teenager for a private peaceful protest.” Some commenters called the Mayor a bully and others used profanity and made vile comments.

There were no social media posts rallying in support of the Mayor’s decision.

Mayor Kranjac indicated that billing for security wasn’t anything new.

”I’ve been consistent throughout,” the Mayor said. “If anyone does an event in town, we bill them.”