UNITED STATES−Multi-billionaire and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates announced a $200 million grant will be given to fund Coronavirus vaccination research.

In a press release, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced that a grant will be awarded to the National Institute of Health for $200 million to accelerate research on “Grand Challenges” in Global Health. The press release indicates that the grant is to be used to help overcome scientific roadblocks in Aids Malaria and other diseases.

https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Media-Center/Press-Releases/2003/01/Grand-Challenges-in-Global-Health

Doctor Fauci and Dr. Birx are both members of the Coronavirus Task Force and have both done work with Bill Gates in the past. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) is a division of the National Institute of Health, and Dr. Fauci is the Director.

Dr. Deborah Birx was appointed by former President Barack Obama and served as U.S. Global Aids Coordinator. Gates, Fauci, and Dr. Birx were photographed with the Clinton family, Nancy Pelosi, and George Soros. Dr. Birx’s daughter reportedly works for the Bill Gates Foundation.

Gates and Fauci are big proponents for a vaccine, and both have spoken out publicly in the past against using hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the coronavirus. Multiple people who have had fantastic results have spoken in favor of low-cost treatment.

Michigan lawmaker, Dr. Carole Hornsby Haynes, Ph.D. explains why Big Pharma, Dr. Fauci, and Bill Gates would like to ban the use of hydroxychloroquine.

http://drcarolehhaynes.com/index.php/articles/government/364-why-big-pharma-fauci-and-bill-gates-want-to-ban-hydroxychloroquine

According to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Web page, and multiple news outlets, one cannot live in China without knowing who the Gates’ are.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China is a subsidiary of the state-owned research institute, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). The laboratory has reported the highest biological containment available on the mainland. This is the same lab at the center of the SARS outbreak in 2003. It has been reported that the scientists in this lab research the world’s most dangerous pathogens.

Accusations began to fly on social media in January when Chinese scientists admitted to the media that there was the possibility of a connection between the coronavirus outbreak and the bats sold in the seafood market for human consumption in Wuhan, China. Photos of dead bats, cats, and dogs at the seafood market in Wuhan flooded social media along with posts indicating the virus was created in the Chinese lab.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has donated millions of dollars to coronavirus research for a vaccine, and worldwide treatment efforts. The foundation also helps fund and acquire funding for the Khan Academy to help teachers get supplies to their students while schools are closed #KeepKidsLearning.