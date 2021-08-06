BEL AIR—On Wednesday, July 28, the home of Ibrahim Bin Laden, half-brother of Osama Bin Laden, went on the market. The mansion is selling for $28 million.

The half-brother initially purchased the mansion in 1983 for $1,653,000. The pink mansion can be found on 634 Canyon Road in Los Angeles. The 7,106 square foot mansion has 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and sits on 2.16 acres of land in one of Bel Air’s most prestigious neighborhoods. Reports indicate that the home is just a short walk from the Bel-Air Country Club.

The home is not move-in ready. The outdoor pool and property have been well maintained, but the mansion itself hasn’t because it has not been occupied since the 9/11 attacks.

The elder Bin Laden brother was residing in the home with former wife Christine Hartunian Sinay. Multiple news reports indicate that Ibrahim Bin Laden fled the home following the 9/11 terrorist attacks which were reportedly orchestrated by his brother, Osama Bin Laden, the then leader of al-Qaeda.

According to reports, Bin Laden and his wife Christine divorced in the 90s. Prior to 2001, Bin Laden traveled between the Bel Air estate and the Saudi city of Jeddah.

Osama Bin Laden and his brother Ibrahim were only two of over fifty children born to Saudi Arabian construction giant, Mohammed bin Awad bin Laden, who was the husband of 22 wives, and the patriarch of the Bin Laden multi-billionaire family who reportedly have ties to Al Saud royals.

The mansion has been owned by the Bin Laden family for over four decades. Reports indicate that the residence was used to shoot pornographic movies.

It was once occupied by movie producer Arthur Freed, best known for producing, Singin’ In the Rain, and the Wizard of Oz.