STUDIO CITY- On Thursday, August 5, at approximately 6:02 p.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) responded to the southbound 101 Freeway for a quarter-acre of grass burning along the freeway.

There were no structures threatened and no additional resources were needed. Smoke was visible along the freeway and traffic was impacted as the operation was on the right lanes.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire in 32 minutes with no injuries reported and no structures damaged,” said LAFD spokesmen Margaret Stewart.

Overhaul lasted approximately 30 minutes. Traffic was impacted until all resources were released.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.