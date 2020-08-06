STUDIO CITY—On Tuesday, August 4, Bistro Gardens in Studio City announced after 30 years that it would be closing its doors due to the ongoing pandemic. The fine dining French restaurant located on 12950 Ventura Blvd. is known for the Souffles they serve.

Bistro Gardens has been calling for help from consumers since April 17. The restaurant posted a link on its Facebook page directing users to a petition for the Restaurant Act. The Act would guarantee $120 billion to revitalize restaurants throughout the US. The restaurant made the tough decision of closing its doors on Monday through an announcement on Facebook.

The post read:

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertain future of the restaurant industry, it is with great sorrow and emotional upheaval that after 30 years, The Bistro Garden at Coldwater will be closing.”

The announcement also thanked its consumers stating:

“Thank you to the many customers who have supported us over the years. We will miss you dearly and the wonderful times we shared during weddings, Bar and Bat Mitzvahs, showers, birthdays, anniversaries, holidays or just a simple meal “in the garden.” It has been an honor and a privilege to serve you.”

The restaurant was founded by the Nikkas and Pappas families in 1950. The owners have stated if they decide to open another restaurant, they will alert people, but until then, the Bistro Garden’s story has come to an indefinite end.