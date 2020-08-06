LOS FELIZ—On Monday, August 3, the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council posted on their official Facebook page stating they were searching for a “bright, energetic, self-starter” to fill a vacant seat for District C of the city council.

This is not the first time the position has been featured, as the official neighborhood council’s website, losfeliznc.org, revealed the job opening on July 19.

The job entails a 3-year commitment that would last until Spring 2023, and on the job posting, the committee states it to be “an excellent opportunity to get involved in leading Los Feliz without having to stand for general election.”

Qualified candidates must:

Be at least 18 years of age Live or work in the District C area Serve the remaining term for the vacated seat

The third requirement indicates district representatives normally serve four-year terms, but due to the vacated nature of the opening the post states that they only need to serve until 2023.

Applications must be sent via email to both president@losfeliznc.org and info@losfeliznc.org. They must contain the applicant’s name, address, contact information, and candidate statement. The deadline for all applications is August 11, at 7:30 p.m. PST. More information can be found on the official post here.